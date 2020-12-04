Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.