Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $551.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

