Axa S.A. Acquires 42,404 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3,005.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in McKesson by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $179.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.73. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

