Axa S.A. Buys New Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 549,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.18% of Cloudera as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 7.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 13.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of CLDR opened at $11.58 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,074,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,292.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.