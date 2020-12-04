Axa S.A. Cuts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 232,573 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,546,000 after purchasing an additional 282,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.