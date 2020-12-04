Axa S.A. Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after buying an additional 158,622 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,386,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after buying an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 400.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after buying an additional 41,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $346.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.75 and a 200-day moving average of $329.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

