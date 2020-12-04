Axa S.A. Has $8.16 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Public Storage by 107.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 30.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $226.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

