Axa S.A. Sells 13,461 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 284,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

MXIM opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $85.03.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,755. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

