Axa S.A. Sells 13,503 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.05% of TransUnion worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,111,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $74,963.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,779.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,204 shares of company stock worth $6,229,235. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.05. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

