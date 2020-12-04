Axie Infinity Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $24.60 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00070793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00454174 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.10 or 0.02882177 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,500,010 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

