Baader Bank Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP)

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.60 ($41.88).

Shares of CCAP opened at €15.05 ($17.71) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a 52-week high of €45.80 ($53.88).

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

