Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) stock opened at GBX 344.90 ($4.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Babcock International Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.62). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 294.78.

In related news, insider David Lockwood acquired 46,924 shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £99,478.88 ($129,969.79).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

