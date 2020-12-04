Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.0% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.81.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

