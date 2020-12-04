Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ball by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,672 shares of company stock worth $5,504,347. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

