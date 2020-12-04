Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Banco Sabadell raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,370,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 1,655,104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 434,759 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 348,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

