BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BCBP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.60.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other BCB Bancorp news, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 204,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,110.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,530 shares of company stock worth $68,174. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 867.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

