Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0015 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $50.98 and $32.15. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $372,347.86 and $73,940.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 247,537,199 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $10.39, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $24.43, $51.55, $18.94, $50.98 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

