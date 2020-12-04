BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BGNE. Piper Sandler downgraded BeiGene from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.03.

Get BeiGene alerts:

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.35. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $322.98. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.93.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $1,301,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,206,612.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 19,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $4,939,684.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,633,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,785,627.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,817 shares of company stock worth $41,888,575 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,651,000 after acquiring an additional 109,754 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BeiGene by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BeiGene by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,148,000 after acquiring an additional 189,188 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.