BidaskClub Downgrades NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.82.

NICE stock opened at $241.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $255.48.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

