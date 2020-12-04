BidiPass (BDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $235,513.19

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. BidiPass has a total market cap of $235,513.19 and $43,965.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00070793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00454174 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.10 or 0.02882177 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,358,474 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

