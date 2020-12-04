Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $83.04.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,534 shares of company stock worth $5,954,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

