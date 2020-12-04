BMO Capital Markets Trims Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Target Price to C$22.50

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.72.

TSE ERO opened at C$20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.53.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

