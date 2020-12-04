Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYPLF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Bodycote alerts:

BYPLF opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.