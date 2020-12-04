Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WIFI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.72 million, a PE ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 78.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

