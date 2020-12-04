BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOKF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.83.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial stock opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.61. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 44.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 65.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.