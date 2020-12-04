Boliden AB (publ)’s (BDNNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDNNY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $69.22 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

