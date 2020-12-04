Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.64.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$39.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.68. Boralex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$43.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,288.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

