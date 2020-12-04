Bradford T. Whitmore Acquires 53,900 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 53,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,127,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

