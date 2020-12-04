Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 262.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 258.69. The company has a market cap of $726.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 377.20 ($4.93).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.05%.

In related news, insider Robin Beer bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($131,565.19).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

