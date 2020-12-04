Brokerages Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.29. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of SQM opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,929 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5,008.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 875,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 857,976 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 733,495 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,160.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 375,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after acquiring an additional 274,293 shares in the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

