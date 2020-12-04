Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) PT at $56.86

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSPD. BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.00.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

