Brokerages Set Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Price Target at $20.25

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,397 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth about $10,226,000. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 6,206,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,891,000 after acquiring an additional 474,463 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 335,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. Mack-Cali Realty’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

