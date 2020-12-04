Brokers Offer Predictions for Five Below, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.80.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $162.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $167.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.66.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,020,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 23.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after buying an additional 306,097 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five Below by 10,273.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after buying an additional 304,395 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,400,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

