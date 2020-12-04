Brokers Offer Predictions for Guess’, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guess’ in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Guess”s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess’ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE GES opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other Guess’ news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Guess’ during the second quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Guess’ by 443.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 149,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 206.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

