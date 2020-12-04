Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

BPYU opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. Brookfield Property REIT has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

In other Brookfield Property REIT news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $3,463,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPYU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.