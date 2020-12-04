BTIG Research Downgrades Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$52.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$45.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.15.

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) stock opened at C$78.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.64. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.53.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

