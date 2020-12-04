Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

