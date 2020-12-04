Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.60.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.09.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,730,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

