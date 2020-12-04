C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of C-Bond Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

CBNT stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. C-Bond Systems has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

