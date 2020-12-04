Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cabaletta Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of CABA opened at $14.95 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 60,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

