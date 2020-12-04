CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAE. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.25.

CAE stock opened at C$32.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.26 and a 1-year high of C$42.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

