CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.25.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$32.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.99. CAE Inc. has a one year low of C$14.26 and a one year high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

