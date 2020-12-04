CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.25.

TSE CAE opened at C$32.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.38. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.26 and a 52-week high of C$42.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

