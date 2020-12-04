Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Shares Down 10.6%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW)’s stock price fell 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.30. 814,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 596,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFW. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cormark lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

