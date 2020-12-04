Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$3.30

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) had its price target lifted by Pi Financial to C$3.30 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CXB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$2.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $800.77 million and a PE ratio of 19.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.81. Calibre Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$2.80.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

