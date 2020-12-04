Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$3.30

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) had its price target lifted by Pi Financial to C$3.30 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CXB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$2.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $800.77 million and a PE ratio of 19.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.81. Calibre Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$2.80.

About Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

