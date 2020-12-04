Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Increased to C$3.30 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price hoisted by Pi Financial from C$2.70 to C$3.30 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CXB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of CXB opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

