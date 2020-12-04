Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Camden National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. Camden National has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $48.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $532.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 75,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 53,210 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Camden National by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 70,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Camden National by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

