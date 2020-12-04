Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) versus NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Financial Contrast

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cameco has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NexGen Energy and Cameco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexGen Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cameco 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cameco has a consensus target price of $15.30, suggesting a potential upside of 51.64%. Given Cameco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than NexGen Energy.

Profitability

This table compares NexGen Energy and Cameco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy N/A -9.87% -5.67% Cameco -0.09% -0.34% -0.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexGen Energy and Cameco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$11.70 million ($0.05) -37.60 Cameco $1.40 billion 2.84 $55.77 million $0.08 126.13

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than NexGen Energy. NexGen Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cameco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of NexGen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cameco beats NexGen Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.