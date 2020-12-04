Canaccord Genuity Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.03.

AX.UN stock opened at C$11.03 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$5.41 and a 52 week high of C$13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,515.00.

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 111,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.43 per share, with a total value of C$943,368.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,301 shares in the company, valued at C$1,688,116.80. Also, Director Bruce William James Jack acquired 5,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$91,600. In the last three months, insiders bought 119,434 shares of company stock worth $1,011,394.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

