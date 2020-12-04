Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.90. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 13,487 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.49.
Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($6.44). Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 64.45% and a negative return on equity of 2,891.20%. The business had revenue of $96.25 million during the quarter.
About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)
Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.
