Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.90. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 13,487 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($6.44). Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 64.45% and a negative return on equity of 2,891.20%. The business had revenue of $96.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Senior Living by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.